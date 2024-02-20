Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Abdulkareem had recently appeared on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he claimed that the comedian admitted privately that he regrets supporting the president.

He said: “I was at an event yesterday and Seyi Law came up and said, ‘Abeg, make una no vex o! Everybody don curse me taya because I stand for Tinubu. I no dey on him mandate again o!’ and I asked him, ‘Seyi, how do you cope now?’ He said, ‘My brother, I messed up.’ He said no be say he collect anything. He said he made the biggest mistake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the clip went viral, numerous reactions were garnered from social media users who slammed Seyi Law for ever supporting the president.

Following this, Seyi Law took to his X account in the late hours of February 19, 2024, to respond to Abdulkareem's viral clip. In his tweet, he vehemently stated that the singer's words were untrue.

"Eedris na person wey I love, but this is not true abeg. @iamshortfamily, when I talk this one for your show?" he said in his tweet.

Pulse Nigeria

Seyi Law also responded to a tweet containing a clip from his previous show, the same show Abdulkareem made mention of. He said: "Thanks for posting this first. I have been looking for someone who recorded my performance. So where did I tell Eedris I made the biggest mistake? Is it that he thinks a joke is a reality?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria