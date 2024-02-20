ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"Is it that he thinks a joke is a reality?" Seyi Law asked a fan, referring to Abdulkareem.

Seyi Law asserts that he never said that he regrets his choice[Instagram/SeyiLaw1]
Seyi Law asserts that he never said that he regrets his choice[Instagram/SeyiLaw1]

Recommended articles

Abdulkareem had recently appeared on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he claimed that the comedian admitted privately that he regrets supporting the president.

He said: “I was at an event yesterday and Seyi Law came up and said, ‘Abeg, make una no vex o! Everybody don curse me taya because I stand for Tinubu. I no dey on him mandate again o!’ and I asked him, ‘Seyi, how do you cope now?’ He said, ‘My brother, I messed up.’ He said no be say he collect anything. He said he made the biggest mistake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the clip went viral, numerous reactions were garnered from social media users who slammed Seyi Law for ever supporting the president.

Following this, Seyi Law took to his X account in the late hours of February 19, 2024, to respond to Abdulkareem's viral clip. In his tweet, he vehemently stated that the singer's words were untrue.

"Eedris na person wey I love, but this is not true abeg. @iamshortfamily, when I talk this one for your show?" he said in his tweet.

Seyi Law's tweet[X/Seyilaw]
Seyi Law's tweet[X/Seyilaw] Pulse Nigeria

Seyi Law also responded to a tweet containing a clip from his previous show, the same show Abdulkareem made mention of. He said: "Thanks for posting this first. I have been looking for someone who recorded my performance. So where did I tell Eedris I made the biggest mistake? Is it that he thinks a joke is a reality?"

ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Law slams Eedris Abdulkareem [X/Seyi Law]
Seyi Law slams Eedris Abdulkareem [X/Seyi Law] Pulse Nigeria

It is worthy of note that Seyi Law is a staunch supporter of the current president Tinubu and the All Progressive Party. As a result of his public support of the party, he has received backlash and criticisms from Nigerians. Despite the public disapproval of his choices, he has continued to firmly support the administration. On February 19, 2024, he penned an open letter to the president via his X account, appealing to him to make the nation better for all.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In 2019, Jussie Smollett claimed that he was attacked, but Osundairo states that Smollett hired him and his brother [Just Chude]

US-based Nigerian Abimbola Osundairo says Jussie Smollet groomed him

Joeboy [Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images]

This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

Falz calls for love and respect on social media [chivasregal]

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

Timi Dakolo did not miss his parents during his time living with his grandmother [Instagram/Timidakolo]

My parents had me at a young age so my grandmother raised me - Timi Dakolo