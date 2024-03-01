ADVERTISEMENT
Zubby Michael and Timini spar over who the biggest actor in Africa is

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They individually believe that they are the best actor in Africa.

Actor Zubby Michael says that he is rich enough to 'buy Timini' and Timini reacts
Actor Zubby Michael says that he is rich enough to 'buy Timini' and Timini reacts

After the cast of the show –– Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole, Alistair Englebert Preston and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, sat in a lounge exchanging gifts with one another, Timini began to hand his own gifts out.

He said, "I was coming from Paris and we had to do this thing in the festivals, obviously being the best actor in Africa...I have been acting for about 13 years now and I've won awards. I've done everything basically and I believe I am the best."

Timini's self-appraisal did not sit well with Michael, who laughed and countered him saying, "Stop f**king playing, he's kidding. It's not coming from a place of pride but I'm the biggest actor in Africa."

He continued, "Let me tell you why I'm bigger than Timini, if Timini crosses Shagamu, nobody knows him and I'm not abusing you. Your fame ends in Lekki but I've conquered the YouTube market, the DVD market, and now cinemas."

Timini Interjected saying, "You literally act the same character in every movie my bro. How can you be bigger than me? " to which Michael said, "Again, it's not coming from a place of pride o, but I can buy Timini."

Enraged, Timini retorted, telling Michael that he did not know enough about him to make such a statement.

"What do you know about me? You don’t know shit that I am. Because you have all this your Igbo connect that you people will borrow each other cars do all those things, you think you’ve seen me finish? What do you even know about me bro?" countered Timini.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

