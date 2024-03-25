Singer Portable says Bobrisky shouldn't have won best-dressed female at event

The streets-hop singer took to his Instagram to express his dismay regarding the award, stressing that the socialite was not the right fit for the category.

He began, "I heard that Bobrisky was given the best-dressed female at a movie premiere, is Bobrisky a woman? He's not. It's all artificial."

At the premiere, Bobrisky sported a long statement, sequinned gown with matching black lipstick and won the female category, while Big Brother Naija alum, Groovy won in the male category. They were each awarded ₦1 million as a cash prize. However, Bobrisky's win attracted pushback amongst social media users.

Portable questioned why the women at the event weren't awarded the grand prize instead, saying, "All the ladies and actresses that were at the premiere were snubbed, so which one of you gave a transgender woman an award for women? You shouldn't have. He's a man who paid to have breast implants done. What are our children supposed to say?"

The singer is not the only celebrity to question the judges' decision. Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa also put the judges on blast. Amusa, who was at the movie premiere expressed her displeasure and stated that she walked out of the premiere.