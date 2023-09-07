5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

on the result of the 2023 presidential election and ruled in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

Here's how five of our celebrities reacted after the verdict was announced:

Davido

David Adeleke, internationally known as Davido, weighed in after the verdict was passed in a series of tweets. He stressed Nigeria needs to stay united but also noted that people are too selfish. In his words, "A divided house cannot stand …… everybody long throat .. well". The singer also expressed his bewilderment by tweeting, "Nawa".

Aisha Yesufu

After the result was announced, popular activist Aisha Yesufu stood firmly behind her candidate of choice Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) by retweeting their rejection of the judgement.

Afterwards, she expressed her dismay by tweeting, "One day a new generation of lawyers will change ‘As the court pleases’ to ‘As long as it ensures justice." She was active on X, formerly known as Twitter, and even hosted a listening space for her fellow LP supporters.

In a separate tweet, she added, "Yesterday’s judgment was a movie. Mary Odili gave us the trailer."

Seyi Law

Popular comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, aka Seyi Law celebrated Tinubu's victory via his Twitter account and also had a lot to say.

In multiple tweets, he mocked the supporters of the opposing parties saying, “Have they started crying already, or are they still hoping for a rerun? What a waste.”

Seyi Law has been a staunch supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) since their campaigns began in 2022, and his stance hasn't budged ever since. He also posted a video of the president dancing with the caption, "On your MANDATE straight"

Peter Okoye

After the verdict was delivered by the tribunal, one-half of the iconic P-square duo, Peter, took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the judgement.

The singer questioned the fairness of the legal practitioners and labelled Nigeria a lawless country saying, "Imagine studying law in a lawless country!… Shame!"

He also made a separate tweet declaring that only rich members of society get the justice they seek.

Yul Edochie

The controversial actor who recently became a Tinubu supporter was present at the tribunal in support of the president. After the verdict was announced he tweeted "Congratulations President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT and Vice President Kashim Shettima @OfficialSKSM on your victory in court. May God keep blessing you with wisdom to fix our great country."

The thespian also retweeted the president's press release shortly after it was posted.