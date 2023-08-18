Davido features Latto on the remix of his hit single 'Unavailable'

'Unavailable' is the lead single from Davido's 'Timeless' and since the album's release, the single enjoyed massive commercial appeal.

After enjoying international success with his hit single, Davido has now featured American fast-rising rapper Latto on the remix.

Davido would be aiming to increase the US success of 'Unavailable' through collaboration with the rapper who has risen to the American mainstream to become one of the hottest female rappers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aided by its popularity on Tik Tok, 'Unavailable' has become the biggest domestic Afrobeats hit while also charting at the upper sections of the UK Afrobeats Chart and Billboard's US Afrobeats chart.