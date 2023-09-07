Tinubu in the clear as tribunal strikes out Atiku, Obi's petitions

The tribunal also struck out a petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) seeking to nullify Tinubu's victory on the grounds that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, didn't qualify to contest the February 25 election.

However, delivering the lead judgment, the Chairman of the five-member panel of justices, Justice Haruna Tsammani, said that the petitioners had failed to prove their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Tsammani held that “This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”⁣

He also ruled that all parties would bear their respective costs.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Labour Party had rejected the decision of the tribunal on its petitions against the President.

In a statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiorah Ifoh, on Wednesday evening, the Labour Party argued that justice was not served in the petitions against Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).