Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

She is also suing him and his second wife Judy Austin for ₦100 million in damages. She is represented by the renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana and the Eculaw group.

In her lawsuit, she seeks divorce on the grounds of adultery, noting that she and Yul got married under the 1970 marriage act, which states that neither man nor woman can have more than one wife/husband at a time.

According to the DPA family law clinic, Judy and Yul are aware of the lawsuit, having received copies of the suit papers by email. They also report that they have been avoiding the bailiff and due court process, despite being aware of the suit.

May also reportedly filed for a court order restraining Yul from gaining access to their former matrimonial home. The restraining order was filed on grounds of security and safety concerns bearing in mind how Yul's behavior has been 'erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening'. She claimed that she did this to feel safe and protected for both herself and her children.

Despite the current set of circumstances, Yul allegedly attempted to enter the house last weekend against all advice, where May and her kids were living alone. However, law enforcement intervened and stopped him. He was cautioned that going forward, any matters on his marriage to May and his dealings therein are subject to litigation.

Yul and My Edochie got married in 2004 and bore four children; unfortunately, they lost their oldest son Kambilichukwu in March of 2023. Shortly after their loss, the actor announced that Judy had borne a son for him and that was he taking her in as his second wife. This action caused a great strain on Edochie's marriage.

