Aisha Yesufu reveals her role in Peter Obi’s administration

Popular socio-political activist Aisha Yesufu, has revealed details on her administrative contributions if Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, wins the 2023 election.
The big reveal: On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Yesufu hinted that if Labour Party proponents achieve their dream and Obi becomes president, her role would be 'out of office."
She said she'd play the part of an advisory, adding that the Peter Obi must be willing to concentrate on important tasks though.
Why Peter Obi moves around with Aisha Yesufu: Earlier this year, Obi while appearing on Berekete Family Love FM, said he (Obi) always moves around with Yesufu to hear bad comments.
“I want to hear the bad comments also. I want to hear the bad news. That’s why I move about with Aisha Yesufu,” Obi said.
Just last week, Yesufu maintained it is her job to keep the former Anambra State governor on his toes.
