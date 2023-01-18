Aisha Yesufu reveals her role in Peter Obi’s administration

The big reveal: On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Yesufu hinted that if Labour Party proponents achieve their dream and Obi becomes president, her role would be 'out of office."

She said she'd play the part of an advisory, adding that the Peter Obi must be willing to concentrate on important tasks though.

Why Peter Obi moves around with Aisha Yesufu: Earlier this year, Obi while appearing on Berekete Family Love FM, said he (Obi) always moves around with Yesufu to hear bad comments.

“I want to hear the bad comments also. I want to hear the bad news. That’s why I move about with Aisha Yesufu,” Obi said.