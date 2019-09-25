A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the mysterious death of rapper, Mac Miller which occurred in 2018.

According to TMZ, the suspect, 36-year-old Ryan Reavis was arrested after the FBI and DEA targeted him over Mac's death. The said suspect's home was searched by the law enforcement agency where items which were suspicious were found.

According to investigators, drugs were found including prescription-only pills and marijuana. TMZ reports that the police say they also confiscated firearms, including a 9mm pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and an arsenal of ammo.

According to TMZ, the suspect, 36-year-old Ryan Reavis was arrested after the FBI and DEA targeted him over Mac's death.[TMZ]

Reavis was arrested and booked on fraud, drug and gun charges on $50,000 bail.

This latest development comes barely weeks after Cameron James Pettit has been charged in connection to Mac Miller's mysterious death. BusinessInsider

This latest development comes barely weeks after Cameron James Pettit has been charged in connection to Mac Miller's mysterious death.

ALSO READ: Mac Miller found dead after drug abuse

Mac Miller's alleged drug dealer charged in connection to his death

According to TMZ, the rapper was supplied deadly, fentanyl-laced pills that directly contributed to his death. The alleged dealer, 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit was alleged to have supplied the rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

According to TMZ, the rapper was supplied deadly, fentanyl-laced pills that directly contributed to his death. The alleged dealer, 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit was alleged to have supplied the rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

These new charges brought before Cameron James Pettit were read in a 42-page criminal complaint out of the Central District of California. TMZ also reports that according to the charging documents, authorities served search warrants at multiple locations while investigating Mac's death.

Mac Miller's alleged drug dealer has been charged in connection to his death following new revelations.[Instagram/MacMiller]

They say that two days before his death on Sep. 7, Mac received two deliveries of drugs one from Pettit, who allegedly supplied the fentanyl-laced oxy pills, cocaine and Xanax and another from a prostitute, who allegedly gave him pure oxy, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax and coke on top of what Pettit had dropped off.