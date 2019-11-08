Convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore has refused to eat any food, as the Department of State Services (DSS) remands him in custody despite a release order by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sahara Reporters reports that the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2019 general elections, has been detained for 98 days and was granted bail twice by the court. Thus far, he has refused to eat any food.

Sowore has been on trial for alleged treason. [PM News]

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, who is defending Sowore in court, on Friday, November 8, 2019, was quoted as saying, "Since yesterday (Thursday) he has refused to come down. He has refused to see anybody and this is in protest that his rights are being violated.

"He has not eaten because the DSS don't feed him and he is rejecting food from the people who usually take food to him in detention."

Falana explained that Sowore insisted that he doesn't want to see anyone, including the people who bring food to him "because there is a court order asking for him to be released, the second one, so he is protesting this."

Following the announcement to bring Nigerians together for a protest, dubbed #RevolutionNow, Sowore was arrested and has since been in DSS custody.