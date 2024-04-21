Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

Reno, a staunch Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter made the pledge during the latest episode of Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

Obi had a two-tenure stint as the governor of Anambra State and has been lauded as one of the best governors since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, mostly by his supporters and admirers.

He finished third in the last general elections behind Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in second place and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

However, Reno believed Obi was the least qualified of all the frontline candidates in the last general election, including Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who finished fourth.

His view was provoked by the submission of the show host, who said some Obi supporters, also known as Obidients, believe their candidate is the best president Nigeria never had.

Reno offers Obidients $10,000

While responding to the claim, the controversial social media critic said it's ridiculous to make such an assumption, given the performance of Obi when he held sway in Anambra.

He argued that the former Governor couldn't reference any concrete achievement in the south-east state, other than the brewery "that he put in Anambra and that brewery is a loss-making brewery."

Reno further challenged Obidients to come forward with proof of any school project Obi built from scratch during his time as Anambra Governor to claim a $10,00 prize.

"Now today, I'm stating it to you Seun Okinbaloye, I'm going to tell Nigerians, especially Obidients. I'm giving a challenge, I will give any Obidient $10,000 in cash if they can name one school that Peter Obi started, completed, and commissioned while he was governor. One school," he said in the clip posted on X on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The Reno challenge is still open after over 24 hours

This writer observed that nobody has been able to claim the $10,000 offered by Reno as of the time of filing this report.

A scan through Reno's X timeline and comment section of the video post showed some Nigerians wondering why no Obi supporter has been able to provide proof to counter his claim.