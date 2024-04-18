ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Red Line to begin test-run soon, nearly 2 months after inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

On the proposed intervention for teachers and healthcare workers who can’t work remotely, the commissioner said adequate compensation had been made for them.

Sanwo-Olu tests run Red Line rail ahead of commissioning by Tinubu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Sanwo-Olu tests run Red Line rail ahead of commissioning by Tinubu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Omotosho said this at a news conference held at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, where he reiterated the government’s commitment to making life better for residents of the state.

Residents have awaited the commencement of commercial operations on the red line since its inauguration by President Bola Tinubu on Feb. 29.

It is envisaged to convey 500,000 passengers daily initially, when operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37 km rail line integrates key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, and Iju. extends to Agbado in Ogun State.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had said that Lagos aimed to unlock over ₦4trn annually in lost work hours that its productive manpower loses in traffic.

He said that the state was set to revolutionise commuter experiences while tackling challenges like traffic congestion and road safety.

Omotosho, while giving the update on the red line rail, said the Sanwo-Olu administration would shed more light on its development projects during its annual ministerial briefings beginning on April 23.

“With various ongoing projects across the state, it is evident enough that Mr governor has consistently delivered on his commitment towards the socio-economic development of residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the health sector, the construction of the Pediatric Hospital at Adeniji Adele has been rapid, also the Badagry General Hospital is gradually taking shape.

“The Red Line Rail will soon be test run for two months.

“Our annual ministerial briefing will kick off from April 23 to May 28; all ministries will give account of their stewardship in the last year since our administration’s second term in office first year anniversary,” he said.

On the proposed intervention for teachers and healthcare workers who can’t work remotely, the commissioner said adequate compensation had been made for them.

“Yes, they are compensated; we understand the peculiarity of the job they do, nobody is left out of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s welfare programme,” Omotosho said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that the government had given its workers some days to work from home, to reduce their financial burdens in the face of the rising cost of living.

The arrangement could, however, not include some workers like teachers who had to be in school physically on every working day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Red Line to begin test-run soon, nearly 2 months after inauguration

Lagos Red Line to begin test-run soon, nearly 2 months after inauguration

Fresh reaction trails court's reinstatement of Ganduje as APC chair

Fresh reaction trails court's reinstatement of Ganduje as APC chair

The unveiling of a refreshed Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos

The unveiling of a refreshed Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos

Kia driver who caused accident involving Ghana’s new train reports himself to Police

Kia driver who caused accident involving Ghana’s new train reports himself to Police

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

Inside story of how Ghana’s new train got involved in accident on a test run

Inside story of how Ghana’s new train got involved in accident on a test run

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case