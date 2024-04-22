ADVERTISEMENT
Adeyanju denies appealing Bobrisky’s conviction

Bayo Wahab

The Abuja-based lawyer says he didn’t file any appeal on behalf of the celebrity.

Adeyanju in an interview with ThePunch said he is not an attorney to the controversial cross-dresser, adding that he didn’t file any appeal on behalf of the celebrity.

“I didn’t file any appeal on Bobrisky’s behalf. I am not representing Bobrisky on any matter,” the lawyer said.

Recall that Okuneye was recently charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on four counts bordering on naira abuse.

The celebrity pleaded guilty before Justice A.O. Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, and was subsequently sentenced to six months imprisonment without an option of fine on April 12, 2024.

However, in a statement by his law firm, the Abuja-based lawyer faulted the six-month imprisonment sentence handed to Bobrisky saying the celebrity should not have been sent to prison having promised to use his platform to campaign against naira abuse.

The statement signed by Deji Adeyanju & Partners read in part, “We note with concern, the six-month sentence handed down to Mr. Okuneye Idris Olarewaju (AKA Bobrisky), without an option of fine, for Naira mutilation offence, as reported by various National news platforms.

"While we do not condone any attempt to break down the law or actual violation of the law, we are, however, constrained to state on record that at a time when private individuals, non-governmental organisations, states, and federal governments are taking steps to decongest our prisons, Mr. Olarewaju, a first-time offender, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment, notwithstanding his allocutus and promise to use his platform to sensitise the public against Naira mutilation."

Meanwhile, Bobrisky has filed a notice of appeal challenging the six-month maximum sentence given to him by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Counsel for the celebrity, Bimbo Kusanu, filed a notice of appeal, praying the Court of Appeal to set aside the maximum sentence.

Kusanu is asking the court to replace the sentence with an option of ₦50,000 fine on each of the counts.

The counsel stated in the notice of appeal that the trial court imposed the maximum sentence on the appellant, who had no previous criminal record of conviction.

He stated that there were options to impose a lesser sentence by the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

He averred that the sentence imposed by the trial court against the appellant was punitive and contrary to the mandatory provisions of the ACJA.

