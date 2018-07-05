Pulse.ng logo
Yari, 2 governors meet Buhari hours after R-APC was formed

Governor Yari alongside Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, had a one-hour meeting with Buhari.

  • Published:
Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari alongside Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, have met President Muhammadu Buhari after the formation of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

The meeting is coming less than 24 hours after Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Buhari, led aggrieved members of the APC to a new faction named Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

Yari alongside Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state had a one-hour meeting with the president.

The three governors of three Northern states were led t to the president’s office at noon by Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president.

A new faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the Reformed-APC (R-APC), has issued a statement announcing its national executives. Kazeem Afegbua, the former media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida is the faction’s spokesman. play Kazeem Afegbua (Daily Post)

 

ALSO READ: New APC faction, R-APC emerges in Abuja

Our meeting was a private business - Yari

After the meeting, Governor Yari told reporters that the meeting he and two of his colleagues had with the President was not about the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

While  Governor Badaru of Jigawa state and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state declined to speak with state house correspondents, Governor Yari denied rumours that the meeting was in line with the emergence of R-APC.

“It was a private business. It had nothing to do with the APC,” Governor Yari told state house correspondents.

