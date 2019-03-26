On Friday, March 22, 2019, the tribunal cancelled the results of 17 polling units, deducting 2,227 votes from the APC and 1,246 votes from the PDP and also held that the rerun election was unlawful.

The returning officer of the September 22 guber polls, Prof. Joseph Afuwape declared the election as inconclusive.

As at the time of the declaration, Adeleke had 254,698 votes and Oyetola, 254, 345 votes.

Oyetola was later declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after he defeated Adeleke reportedly with a 835 votes difference in the rerun election which held on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

PDP calls on DSS, Police

Speaking further on the alleged plan to organise protests, the Chairman of PDP in Osun State, Hon. Soji Adagunodo called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and police to call the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to order.

According to Daily Post, he also said “You will all recall that upon the declaration of Senator Adeleke as the actual winner of the election, there were spontaneous applause and jubilation all across the state.

“This was a reflection of the true wishes and aspiration of the people of Osun State, who freely gave their mandate to the PDP candidate and were so disappointed when the Electoral body in connivance with anti-democratic forces manipulated the process through what is now infamously known as remote control.

“It is therefore disheartening to inform the whole world about plans by the APC and the sacked government of Mr Gboyega Oyetola to orchestrate a series of phantom protests and demonstrations in parts of Osun State and Abuja against the well thought out judgement of the Tribunal.

“We have it on good authority that leaders of the APC and top functionaries of the State government have in the last 48 hours held series of meetings with some Students Union leaders and pseudo activists to plan the fake demonstrations.

“Monies running into over 500 million Naira have been earmarked as mobilisation fees for the various individuals and hired groups to be used for the ignoble exercise.

“Furthermore, Local Government chairmen are also being forced to cough out sums ranging between 20 and 30 million Naira to support sponsorship of newspaper articles and Television appearances to impugn on the integrity of the Hon Justices of the Tribunal and ridicule the judgement.

“We call on the Police, DSS and other security agencies to put a check on these nefarious plans as they will obviously constitute a threat to the peace and security of Osun State.

“We assure the good people of Osun State that our Party and the Governor-elect, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke will continue to defend the mandate given to us through all legal and constitutional means.”

The Osun state chapter of the APC has however debunked the claim saying the PDP should not be taken seriously.