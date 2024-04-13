We saved Obaseki from humiliation, but he's been unfair to us - PDP group

The Edo South Senatorial District Chairman of the PDP, Ogieva Okunbor, said that the meeting was called so that the old PDP members would all speak their minds and stand together in unity.

“One thing that is sure here is that we will never help someone who does not appreciate us again. Whatever efforts we are going to put in must be rewarded,” he said.

Addressing the Group, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, said in June 2020, he was prevailed upon to step down his governorship ambition to save the governor from political humiliation when he was disqualified by the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former House of Representatives member for Oredo Federal Constituency noted that the governor had not demonstrated gratitude for what the group did to help him in 2020.

He stated that the governor cornered all offices without conceding one to the old PDP, adding that the governor has to tell the group this time what was in the coming dispensation for them before it would decide on the election

“You were all there at the stadium when in June 2020, I was prevailed upon to step down from the governorship race and save the governor from political and public humiliation.

“I listened to the elders that the governor should be allowed to complete his second term.

“I stepped down and played my role by taking Obaseki around the stadium. One Naira I did not take.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One Naira the governor did not offer. Maybe if he had paid billions, he would not have treated us like this.

“During the election, I was his party agent. I slept at the collation centre and when the result was out, I took it to him personally.

“I protected the ticket I freely gave to him. Everything he said he would do, he has not done any.

“I have refused to say anything since 2020. I told our leaders and they said that the governor does not listen to anyone. He has not kept any single agreement as he took all the positions.

“He took governor, deputy governor, SSG and Chief of Staff. In 2024 again, he has taken the governor and deputy governor, did we escort him to politics,” Ogbeide-Ihama asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated “As Aboriginal PDP, the Legacy group remains in the PDP, what we are saying is that we will not be part of anybody who wants to destroy the house we built.

“He took the governor, he took the deputy and we are asking, what is our own? We are the owners of the house and we are not stupid.

“We will give him time to do what is right. We will not leave the PDP. We will be in our various polling units on election day.

“And that is why we are asking the governor to come now, talk to us and tell us what is in it for us as the Aboriginal PDP," he added

According to him, whatever the governor decides to do would determine the next step the group would take. He still has the time to reach out to us now before it is too late.

ADVERTISEMENT