ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reports states that a PDP member filed the suit restraining NEC, others from allowing Secondus to attend any of the meetings.

National Chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus. [Vanguard]
National Chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a short ruling, also fixed the date in a separate suit filed to bar sacked Rivers Governor, Celestine Omehia, from attending the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Titus Jones, a member of the PDP at Ward 5, Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, had filed a suit marked marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/440/2024.

In the suit, Secondus; PDP; acting PDP Chairman, Umar Damagun; PDP Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; PDP NEC; PDP National Working Committee (NWC); PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are 1st to 8th defendants respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones, through his counsel, Joshua Musa, SAN, had sought an order restraining the NEC, NWC, party’s chairman, secretary, and BoT from allowing Secondus to attend any of the meetings pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, having been suspended from the party.

Also in another suit filed by Precious Wobisike, a member of PDP at Ubima Ward 8, Ikwerre LGA, Omehia, PDP, Damagun, Anyanwu, NEC and INEC as 1st to 6th defendants respectively.

In the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/436/24, Wobisike, also through Musa, sought an order of Injunction restraining Omehia from demanding from Anyanwu, the party’s secretary, any notice of meetings of the NEC.

He also sought an order of injunction restraining Omehia from attending any NEC meeting of the party or participating in the proceedings/deliberations of such meetings in any manner howsoever.

Besides, Wobisike sought an order of injunction restraining Anyanwu from giving notice of meetings of the NEC to Omehia, “not being a former Governor of Rivers State as to be a member of the National Executive Committee.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He equally sought an order restraining INEC from according recognising the reports, proceedings, conclusions or resolutions reached at any NEC meeting attended by Omehia.

This, he said, violates the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of AMAECHI v. INEC (2008) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1080) p. 227, the judgment of the High Court of Rivers in the case of Sir Celestine Omehia v. The Governor of Rivers & 2 Ors – Suit No: PHC/3317/CS/2022 and Article 31(1)(w) of the Constitution of PDP (2017 as amended).”

NAN observes that Justice Ekwo had, on April 5, granted the motions ex-parte moved by Musa on behalf of Jones and Wobisike restraining Secondus and Omehia from participating in the party’s meetings pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matters.

The judge, who ordered that the processes be served on the respondents within five days, fixed the matter for today for motion on notice. When the first matter was called, Musa, who appeared for Wobisike, told the court that the ex-parte order had been served on the defendants. He said the matter was fixed for hearing of the motion on notice.

However, Ibrahim Mark, who represented Omehia, told the court that they were served on Monday and due to the public holiday, they were yet to regularise their processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought an adjournment to enable them to regularise their court documents. M. S. Atolagbe, who appeared for the 2nd to 5th defendants, aligned with Mark’s submission, and Musa did not oppose the application for adjournment.

Justice Ekwo consequently adjourned the matter until April 16 for a hearing. The judge equally fixed the sister case against Secondus to April 16 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

Inquiry commissions not aimed to witch-hunt opposition - Governor Yusuf

Inquiry commissions not aimed to witch-hunt opposition - Governor Yusuf

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hon. Abiante emphasised that the collective society holds greater importance and power than any individual. [Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Facebook]

'Every regime has a tenure' - Rivers federal lawmaker picks between Wike, Fubara

Segun Sowunmi [Facebook]

Why Segun Sowunmi wants to take over as next PDP national chairman

Ganduje's wife Hafsat and son Umar are also included as co-defendants in the charge sheet dated April 3, 2024. [@OfficialAPCNg/X]

Ganduje's family slammed with criminal charges for alleged $413,000, ₦1.38bn bribe

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Obi refuses to rule out running with El-Rufai, tells NLC he's not quitting LP