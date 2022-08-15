RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop – Nasarawa Speaker

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu will consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements when he becomes president in 2023.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

The declaration was made in Abuja on Sunday by the Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi.

He spoke with newsmen at the end of a meeting between Speakers of Houses of Assembly in the northern parts of the country and the APC presidential candidate.

Abdullahi said APC was sure of victory with Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

“We are confident that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop.

“We thank God Almighty for the gift of life; we thank Him greatly for the success of the just-concluded APC presidential primary election.

“We equally appreciate our party men and women for their sense of unity and patriotism.

“We will not relent; President Buhari has laid a good foundation for the nation’s prosperity.

“We are putting our mechanism in motion; we are strengthening our strategies at various constituencies and states,’’ he said.

Abdullahi also told newsmen that the APC would continue to do the needful through grassroots mobilisation to emerge victorious at the 2023 general elections.

“Our unity, our victory is assured; we have done it before and we will do it again, by God’s grace.

The speaker advised Nigerians to have faith and confidence in the ability and capacity of the APC’s presidential flag bearer considering his wealth of experience and track records.

Abdullahi urged Nigerians to support Tinubu wholeheartedly.

