Ambode, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu also threatened to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode if he does not step down for Jide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu, also an APC governorship aspirant is believed to be Tinubu’s anointed candidate.

ThisDay reports that Ambode was told by the APC national leader and some party leaders at a meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) on Friday, September 28, 2018, to step down for Jide Sanwo-Olu.

According to a source who spoke on conditions of anonymity, the Lagos state Governor looked Tinubu in the face and said no.

The source said Ambode told the APC leader that he “will not step down for any governorship aspirants on the ground that it is undemocratic."

It is believed that some members of the GAC, which is the highest advisory political organ in Lagos state has directed that Ambode and Sanwo-Olu be allowed to fight it out at the primaries after the Lagos state Governor gave his reasons for deciding to run for a second term.

Another APC chieftain who spoke to ThisDay said “they are threatening to impeach him should he refused to bow to their demand to withdraw. The incumbent governor, who is traditionally entitled to another term is being harassed and intimidated by Tinubu’s political machine to withdraw for their new man, even though the governor had agreed to subject himself to primary. They are boasting that they will direct the State House of Assembly to immediatly begin impeachment proceedings against him.”

Osinbajo warns

ThisDay also reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo met with APC leaders in Lagos and warned them of the consequences of denying Ambode a second ticket.

Osinbajo reportedly said that he was sent to Lagos by Buhari to try and reason with APC leaders in the state.

A party source added that “Osinbajo frankly told the GAC leaders that Lagos State Senate Caucus has endorsed Ambode. He referred to the endorsement of the chairmen of 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs. At the meeting, he said Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had led the House of Representatives Caucus in the state to endorse Ambode.

“The whole world knows that all these personalities have endorsed Ambode and all of a sudden, what shall we tell the world now that Ambode has done wrong all of a sudden after all the endorsements that you have made to warrant your current position?

“Osinbajo specifically asked the GAC leaders: Will it be enough to tell the whole world that it is for our own selfish interest that we are saying that we are not going to endorse Ambode? Is it because Ambode has not performed? Ambode has performed and everybody knows that.”