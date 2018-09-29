Hamzat steps down for Sanwo-Olu ahead of APC primaries

This is coming few hours before the APC governorship primaries scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 30, 2018.
Sanwo-Olu is believed to be the anointed candidate of the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.
According to Punch, Hamzat announced his decision to withdraw from the governorship race at a press conference in Lagos.
He also called on his supporters to vote for Sanwo-Olu, who he described as a man of intergrity.
The Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode will be slugging it out with Sanwo-Olu at the primaries.
Ambode, according to reports, has fallen out with his mentor, Tinubu.
Also, a Twitter user, @EromoEgbejule has posted a document showing signatures, supposed to be that of 36 members of the Lagos House of Assembly who have endorsed Babajide Sanwo-olu.
The authenticity of the document has not been confirmed yet.
Meanwhile, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed his readiness to participate in the upcoming APC primaries.