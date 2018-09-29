APC chairman, Oshiomhole postpones Lagos governorship primaries

news

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has announced the postponement of the Lagos state governorship primary election.

According to Punch, Oshiomhole also said the Imo state governorship primary election has been moved.

The APC chairman said the Lagos and Imo governorship primary elections have both been moved to Monday, October 1, 2018 for logistic reasons.

Ahead of Lagos governorship primaries

The Lagos state governorship primaries was scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Punch had earlier reported that Femi Hamzat stepped down for the anointed candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also, reports say 36 members of the Lagos state House of Assembly have endorsed Sanwo-Olu’s candidacy.