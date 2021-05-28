RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court dismisses APC’s suit challenging Obaseki’s academic qualification

Authors:

bayo wahab

The apex court held that the APC and Edobor failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Obaseki bags second term in office (Campaign organisation)
The Supreme Court has dismissed the suit by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the academic qualification of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The ruling party and Williams Edobor, a chieftain of the party had filed a suit against Obaseki, accusing him of forging the certificate he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the September 19, governorship election last year.

But the governor had insisted that the error on the copy of the certificate he submitted to the INEC was made by a photocopy machine.

However, in a unanimous decision on Friday, May 28, 2021, the apex court held that the APC and Edobor failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court added that the appellants failed woefully to prove their case as they did not provide any disclaimer from the school that issued the certificate.

The court dismissed the appeal and also awarded N1 million cost against the party and Edobor.

Governor Obaseki secured another term of four years in office on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after defeating his main challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

