Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon

  • Published:
Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Punch)

Senator Shehu Sani has promised his supporters that he will announce his new party soon.

The Senator made this known in a statement which he published on his Facebook page.

The lawmaker, who recently resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), vowed to contest the 2019 election on the platform of a new party.

Sani’s statement reads: “This is to thank all my supporters and friends for the show of solidarity and assurances of support over my decision to exit the APC.I assure you that in the next two days you will be informed of my new party.And be rest assured I will contest in the upcoming elections Insha Allah.”

Might move to PRP

Leadership reports that the outspoken Senator might be given the Senatorial ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

ALSO READ: APC appeal committee upholds Shehu Sani candidacy

The report says the lawmaker is currently holding talks with the party’s leadership and its Board Of Trustees chairman, Balarabe Musa.

Senator Shehu Sani was given an automatic ticket by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, his name was not submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the APC.

