El-Rufai says Shehu Sani’s automatic ticket will not stand

El-Rufai Gov challenges Shehu Sani’s automatic Senatorial ticket

The Kaduna Governor said that Sani has done a lot of things against the people of the state.

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai challenges Senator Shehu Sani’s automatic Senatorial ticket play

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai

(Twitter/@MusadiqZ)

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has challenged the automatic ticket given to Senator Shehu Sani by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai, on Friday, October 5, 2018, said that the party’s decision cannot stand.

According to Daily Trust,  the Kaduna Governor said that Sani has done a lot of things against the people of the state.

” Shehu Sani has done things against the interest of the people of Kaduna state and it is time for him to explain why he did what he did and ask the delegates to vote for him but to avoid facing the consequences of your actions by getting what is called automatic ticket is a recipe to losing the election to other parties.

” Shehu Sani was largely responsible for Kaduna State losing a N100 billion loan from the World Bank at 1 percent interest payable over 50 years invested in building our schools and hospitals and infrastructure.

” Everyone in Kaduna knows this and many people are predictably angry. It’s an act of sabotage. It’s time for him to go and explain why he did what he did, if his actions are justified I am sure the delegates will vote for him.

“I challenge him let’s go to Kaduna central market and let’s see who will come out unscathed. It is a well known fact that he had done this and many people are angry. All we ask for is a free and fair contest. We are not going to manipulate any process . Lets have all those that are qualified to contest for democratic competition."

ALSO READ: El-Rufai goes spiritual, attacks Shehu Sani with Qur'an verse

Buhari’s directive

El-Rufai also said that President Buhari directed him to start the process of recalling Shehu Sani over acts disloyalty.

”He has never supported imposition and he has never asked anyone to grant anybody automatic tickets. The position was restated yesterday to the progressive governors forum and he told me this and said he will take necessary steps to communicate this very clearly to the party leadership," he added.

Shehu Sani has been at loggerheads with the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over his handling of state affairs.

