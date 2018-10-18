Appeal committee says Shehu Sani is APC's candidate in Kaduna Central

news

The National Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that Senator Shehu Sani is the party's candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 2019 general election.

The national chairman of the ruling APC, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier set up an appeal committee to investigate complaints arising from various state primaries.

According to SaharaReporters, the panel, headed by Professor Oserheimen Osunbor in its report which it submitted on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, upheld Sani’s candidacy.

Controversial primary election

The acting APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena had earlier issued a statemen t saying that Sen. Sani remained its only senatorial candidate from Kaduna Central.

Nabena made the announcement after a primary election was held and Uba Sani, a Special Adviser to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i was declared as the winner with 2,088 votes.

Senator Sani also distanced himself from the election, describing it as illegal.

The lawmaker was given an automatic ticket by the leadership of the APC, but Governor Elrufai kicked against it.