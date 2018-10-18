Pulse.ng logo
Appeal committee says Shehu Sani is APC's candidate in Kaduna Central

The acting APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena had earlier issued a statement saying that Sen. Shehu Sani remained its only senatorial candidate from Kaduna Central.

Senator Shehu Sani

(Guardian Nigeria )

The National Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that Senator Shehu Sani is the party's candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 2019 general election.

The national chairman of the ruling APC, Adams Oshiomhole  had earlier set up an appeal committee to investigate complaints arising from various state primaries.

According to SaharaReporters, the panel, headed by Professor Oserheimen Osunbor in its report which it submitted on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, upheld Sani’s candidacy.

Controversial primary election

Nabena made the announcement after a primary election was held and Uba Sani, a Special Adviser to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i was declared as the winner with 2,088 votes.

ALSO READ: Buhari did not ask El-Rufai to punish Shehu Sani – Presidency

Senator Sani also distanced himself from the election, describing it as illegal.

The lawmaker was given an automatic ticket by the leadership of the APC, but Governor Elrufai kicked against it.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

