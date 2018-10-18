Appeal committee says Shehu Sani is APC's candidate in Kaduna Central

The acting APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena had earlier issued a statement saying that Sen. Shehu Sani remained its only senatorial candidate from Kaduna Central.
The national chairman of the ruling APC, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier set up an appeal committee to investigate complaints arising from various state primaries.
According to SaharaReporters, the panel, headed by Professor Oserheimen Osunbor in its report which it submitted on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, upheld Sani’s candidacy.
The acting APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena had earlier issued a statement saying that Sen. Sani remained its only senatorial candidate from Kaduna Central.
Nabena made the announcement after a primary election was held and Uba Sani, a Special Adviser to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i was declared as the winner with 2,088 votes.
ALSO READ: Buhari did not ask El-Rufai to punish Shehu Sani – Presidency
Senator Sani also distanced himself from the election, describing it as illegal.
The lawmaker was given an automatic ticket by the leadership of the APC, but Governor Elrufai kicked against it.