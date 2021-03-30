The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has assured Nigerians he will always uphold the constitution and never support any rumoured third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite numerous denials from the Presidency, rumours have remained rife that Buhari is planning a third term on the expiration of his second term in 2023.

Lawan, often viewed as a rubber stamp of the president, has equally been rumoured to be a supporter of the unsubstantiated third term agenda.

However, the lawmaker released a statement on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 to reiterate his stand with the constitution's two-term limit.

His statement was in reaction to an old tweet, that recently resurfaced, which allegedly quoted him as being in support of 'unlimited term of office' for Buhari.

"We therefore say categorically that the Senate President has never made any such statement, before or after 2019.

"The old tweet which was entirely the handiwork of mischief makers is now being circulated again on social media by purveyors of fake news," the statement read.

Lawan recalled that he was in the camp of lawmakers that rejected a previous attempt to elongate the term of a president in 2006 when then-President Olusegun Obasanjo attempted an ill-fated third term agenda.

The lawmaker said he acted in obedience of the overwhelmingly popular desire of Nigerians and will continue to do so.