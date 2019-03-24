The groups convener, Malam Ibrahim Usman, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Usman said the move would ensure a united and vibrant senate ready to face the onerous legislative works ahead.

Our position on this is in line with the Senate. He has remained one of the most productive lawmakers since the beginning of the present dispensation in 1999.

Our decision to drum support for the senator also followed painstaking investigation on his personal pedigree and integrity, both characteristics presently in short supply in our polity.

The distinguished senator is of highest academic qualification and has never been found wanting on the ground of fraud or breach of legislative processes, the convener said.

Usman emphasised that Lawan deserved to lead the next Senate after what he described as his exemplary performance as leader of the present Senate.

As keen observers of the polity, we watched with admiration how the senator exhibited maturity in his dealings with Senate President Bukola Saraki, while marshalling support for the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari by remaining loyal to the majority APC.

We are therefore delighted to observe the composition of senators-elect that accompanied Sen. Lawan to his formal declaration.

Usman noted that the multi-party support currently enjoyed by Lawan was an indication that his leadership would bring about the much needed stability in the Senate.

According to him, this will lead to the realisation of the overall Next Level agenda of President Buhari.

Usman, therefore, advised Lawan to reach out to all his colleagues including those aspiring for the same position, adding that national interest must be above all other considerations.

Sen. Lawan, as the front runner in the race, should close ranks with all other senators to ensure a smooth inaugural sitting of the 9th Senate, which would be crucial to the overall achievement of the incoming Senate.

Lawan, who is a fourth term senator and overall sixth term federal lawmaker, contested in 2015 but was edged out by the Senate President Bukola Saraki.