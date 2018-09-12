Pulse.ng logo
Saraki, other presidential aspirants meet PDP leadership, Govs

  • Published:
Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki

(AFP)

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, joined other PDP Presidential Aspirants at a meeting with the party leadership and State Governors.

He  said: “We just concluded a successful meeting of PDP Presidential aspirants with the party leadership and State Governors. I am proud of the level of collaboration, commitment and camaraderie amongst all those in attendance.

ALSO READ: Is Saraki the smartest politician in the country?

“There was a general determination and commitment to ensure that the party holds successful, credible and transparent presidential primaries that Nigeria will be proud of. We remain a happy family — flying the flag of democracy!”

Meanwhile, Bukola Saraki has appointed Doyin Okupe as the chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation.

