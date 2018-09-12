Saraki, other presidential aspirants meet PDP leadership, Govs

Saraki made this known on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 on Twitter.
Saraki made this known on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 on Twitter.
He said: “We just concluded a successful meeting of PDP Presidential aspirants with the party leadership and State Governors. I am proud of the level of collaboration, commitment and camaraderie amongst all those in attendance.
ALSO READ: Is Saraki the smartest politician in the country?
“There was a general determination and commitment to ensure that the party holds successful, credible and transparent presidential primaries that Nigeria will be proud of. We remain a happy family — flying the flag of democracy!”
Meanwhile, Bukola Saraki has appointed Doyin Okupe as the chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation.