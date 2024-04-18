PHOTOS: Mass protest rocks PDP HQ with 'Damagun must go' placards ahead of NEC meeting

They called for the National Economic Council (NEC) to take action against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, accusing him of engaging in activities contrary to the party’s interests.

In his address, Usman Seidu, the convener of the PDP group, said Damagun and Wike have “undermined our collective efforts and jeopardised our very existence as a formidable opposition force.”

“We commend our former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, for his demonstration of unwavering loyalty and love for our party by withdrawing all pending suits against the party in the Court”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group urged the NEC members to muster the bravery and determination needed to make difficult choices, which are essential for revitalising the party and setting it on a path to success.

PDP caucus backs Damagum

In another development, Pulse reports that the interim National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, will remain in his role until a subsequent National Executive Committee (NEC) gathering, following the scheduled one for today, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, announced that the party's caucus has decided to reconstitute all reconciliation committees to address grievances affecting the party's unity.

Regarding the party's chairmanship position, Ologunagba stated that the NEC would discuss this matter. Still, the caucus resolved that Damagum would remain chairman until the next NEC meeting, which will follow the current one.

ADVERTISEMENT