Aspirant for the 2019 Lagos governorship election, Jide Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed reports that he has withdrawn from the race to win the ticket of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) against incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

In a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), Sesan Daini, the purported statement is a cheap attempt by members of the opposition bent on misleading members of the public.

In the statement issued on Monday, September 24, Daini urged Sanwo-Olu's supporters to troop out to vote for him in the party's governorship primary election scheduled for Saturday, 29.

The statement read, "We hereby state unequivocally that the purported press statement did not emanate from our Principal, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, rather it is the handiwork of jittery members of the opposition to malign our Principal and mislead members of the public.

"For the umpteenth time, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu has not and will not withdraw from this race and he is ready for the party primaries slated for Saturday, 29th of September, 2018.

"BOSCO is not oblivious of the fact that these cheap attempts to mislead and hoodwink members of our party and the general public will be made by these disgruntled elements but we will continue to repeal their falsehood with facts.

"Our Principal remains committed to his campaign while still consulting with party leaders and members and would not be distracted by cheap blackmails like this.

"We want to use this opportunity to urge our teeming party faithfuls to troop out enmasse on Saturday, 29th September of 2018 to cast their votes for Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu to be the Flagbearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general elections in 2019."

The state's primary election will adopt a direct method where all registered party members will be allowed to vote for its flag bearer in next year's election with Sanwo-Olu considered to be a formidable opponent to Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu vs Ambode

Ambode has been running from pillar to post over the past couple of weeks after the APC's national leader and political godfather in Lagos, Bola Tinubu, reportedly endorsed Sanwo-Olu to become the next Lagos governor over Ambode, just years after he endorsed the incumbent.

Tinubu's political structure in Lagos, Mandate Movement, as well as all 57 local councils in the state have endorsed Sanwo-Olu ahead of the governorship primary election. Vice-Chairmen of all 57 council areas in Lagos State, known as Pillar 57, also recently endorsed Sanwo-Olu as their preferred governorship candidate.