Ambode meets Buhari over rift with Tinubu on 2nd term ambition

Embattled Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 20, 2018, as he battles to save his ambition of a second term in office.

Ambode has been running from pillar to post over the past few days after the APC's national leader and political godfather in Lagos, Bola Tinubu, reportedly endorsed Jide Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner, to become the next Lagos governor over Ambode, just years after he endorsed the incumbent.

Tinubu's political structure in Lagos, Mandate Movement, as well as all 57 local councils in the state have endorsed Sanwoolu ahead of the governorship primary election.

Ambode has been trying to get back in the good books of Tinubu to regain his backing but all efforts so far appear to have failed and Buhari might be his last hope.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), APC governors, who met in Abuja on Wednesday, September 19, had, on behalf of Ambode, sought the intervention of President Buhari in the Lagos APC crisis .

Chairman of the APC Governors' Forum and Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, reportedly delivered the governors' message to President Buhari few minutes before his meeting with Ambode.