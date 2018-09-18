Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Here's roll call of Tinubu big boys who attended Sanwoolu declaration

Jide Sanwoolu Here's the roll call of Tinubu big boys who attended his godson's governorship declaration

When Jide Sanwoolu officially declared to run for Governor of Lagos, Tinubu's loyalists flooded the venue, an indication that Ambode has lost plenty support.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here's roll call of Tinubu big boys who attended Sanwoolu declaration play

Babajide Sanwoolu declares to run as Lagos Governor

(Babajide Sanwoolu campaign group )

When Bola Tinubu’s anointed candidate for the governorship race in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, formally declared his intention to run on Sunday, September 16, 2018, there was no shortage of star names from Lagos APC at the City Hall venue of the event.

Not only was the hall filled to capacity, it was also brimming with loyalists of Tinubu—an indication that incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has lost the support of the political structure that saw him through a bitter election battle in 2015.

Ambode has lost the support of Tinubu, 57 local councils in Lagos and that of the Mandate Movement--a political grassroots group run by Tinubu.

Among some of the Tinubu loyalists who graced the occasion were Mr Shakirudeen Sola Giwa, a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly; businessmen Wale Edun and Fola Tinubu; Senator Gbenga Ashafa; renown politician Ademola Rasaq Seriki; former House of Reps member Monsuru Owolabi aka BATOLA and Cardinal Odunbaku aka BABA ETO, among a host of other big names in the politics of Lagos and the Southwest.

Here's roll call of Tinubu big boys who attended Sanwoolu declaration play

Senator Gbenga Ashafa was at Sanwoolu's governorship declaration

(Babajide Sanwoolu )

 

Political pundits say it is inconceivable that all of these “Tinubu men” would have shown up at Sanwoolu’s declaration if The Jagaban (as Tinubu is nicknamed) hadn’t given his blessings.

And at intervals as Sanwoolu spoke, chants of "incoming! Incoming!!!" from these loyalists, interrupted his every sentence.

KWAM 1 insults Ambode

To make matters even worse for Ambode, popular Fuji musician, KWAM 1 who was onboard the governor’s election train three years ago and who is a staunch APC member, has called the governor a thief.

“All the good things in Lagos were seen during Tinubu and Fashola’s regimes. This other mad man only does his mouth like this”, KWAM1 said.

How K1 De Ultimate dumped an admission in University of London play KWAM says Ambode is a thief (Naijapals)

 

“He scammed me for three and a half years. I campaigned for him when he had nothing. Now that he has gained power and stolen enough money, he is behaving like a god. We have used “oro” cult to chase the mad man away.

“He is not coming back. We have used the curse of life to kill him. He should go and be spending the money inside “koto”. He is no longer coming (Ambo). He has arrived (o ti de)”, KWAM1 added.

Pulse understands that Ambode has been pulling out all the stops to make peace with Tinubu, even though Jagaban has reportedly told the governor that there’s nothing he can do to help him at the moment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Ambode APC mounts pressure on Lagos Governor to endorse Sanwoolu or be...bullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power...bullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with Tinubu is mad funny
Ambode "Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?" Lagos Gov asks
Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power brokers settle for Sanwoolu
Ambode APC mounts pressure on Lagos Governor to endorse Sanwoolu or be disgraced at primary election
Ambode Lagos Governor storms Osogbo with wife to continue begging Tinubu
Pastor Adeboye 'I never called Tinubu to beg for Ambode', Preacher says
Jide Sanwoolu Read declaration speech of the man who could unseat Ambode as Lagos Governor
KWAM 1 Watch as Veteran singer shades governor Ambode in new video

Politics

Saraki boasts he has formula to take Lagos State from Tinubu
Saraki Senate President boasts he has formula to take Lagos from Tinubu in 2019
Ambode storms Osogbo with wife to continue begging Tinubu
Ambode Lagos Governor storms Osogbo with wife to continue begging Tinubu
This video of Ambode running to take photos with Tinubu is mad funny
Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with Tinubu is mad funny
INEC announces ban of phones in polling booth ahead of Osun guber election
INEC Electoral body bans use of phones in polling booths