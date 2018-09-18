news

When Bola Tinubu’s anointed candidate for the governorship race in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, formally declared his intention to run on Sunday, September 16, 2018, there was no shortage of star names from Lagos APC at the City Hall venue of the event.

Not only was the hall filled to capacity, it was also brimming with loyalists of Tinubu—an indication that incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has lost the support of the political structure that saw him through a bitter election battle in 2015.

Ambode has lost the support of Tinubu, 57 local councils in Lagos and that of the Mandate Movement--a political grassroots group run by Tinubu.

Among some of the Tinubu loyalists who graced the occasion were Mr Shakirudeen Sola Giwa, a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly; businessmen Wale Edun and Fola Tinubu; Senator Gbenga Ashafa; renown politician Ademola Rasaq Seriki; former House of Reps member Monsuru Owolabi aka BATOLA and Cardinal Odunbaku aka BABA ETO, among a host of other big names in the politics of Lagos and the Southwest.

Political pundits say it is inconceivable that all of these “Tinubu men” would have shown up at Sanwoolu’s declaration if The Jagaban (as Tinubu is nicknamed) hadn’t given his blessings.

And at intervals as Sanwoolu spoke, chants of "incoming! Incoming!!!" from these loyalists, interrupted his every sentence.

KWAM 1 insults Ambode

To make matters even worse for Ambode, popular Fuji musician, KWAM 1 who was onboard the governor’s election train three years ago and who is a staunch APC member, has called the governor a thief.

“All the good things in Lagos were seen during Tinubu and Fashola’s regimes. This other mad man only does his mouth like this”, KWAM1 said.

“He scammed me for three and a half years. I campaigned for him when he had nothing. Now that he has gained power and stolen enough money, he is behaving like a god. We have used “oro” cult to chase the mad man away.

“He is not coming back. We have used the curse of life to kill him. He should go and be spending the money inside “koto”. He is no longer coming (Ambo). He has arrived (o ti de)”, KWAM1 added.