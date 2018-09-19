Tinubu rejects all pleas from Ambode’s wife in Osogbo

news

All the pleas from Mrs. Ambode on her husband’s behalf, didn’t move APC godfather Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Pulse had exclusively reported that Ambode had moved his entourage and his wife, First Lady Bolanle Patience Ambode, to Osogbo where the APC was holding a mega rally for the governorship aspirant in Osun, Gboyega Oyetola.

The campaign which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and all the APC governors, took place on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

Their mission was to plead with Tinubu--who is now backing former Commissioner Babajide Sanwoolu ahead of the APC governorship primary slated for September 29 —into having a change of heart.

According to a report in Punch, that agenda didn’t quite pan out as planned for the Ambodes.

Tinubu has fallen out with Ambode for a slew of reasons.

Waylaying Tinubu

Punch writes that Mrs. Ambode “waylaid the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and tried to pacify him to change his mind”.

“But her efforts did not yield any result as Tinubu was said to have received her cordially and joked with her”.

Punch adds that at a point, Mrs. Ambode had to fight back tears.

“At a point, she became emotional despite the fact that many party leaders were there. But Asiwaju (Tinubu) did not give her the answer she desired. He merely treated her with courtesy,” a source told the newspaper.

Pulse understands that Ambode has been dispatching a host of big name politicians to beg Tinubu on his behalf. At a recent book launch in Lagos, Ambode did everything to catch Tinubu's attention.

With Ambode eyeing a second term in office on the APC platform, the Mandate Movement, Tinubu’s political structure in Lagos, has thrown its weight behind Sanwoolu. The 57 local councils in Lagos have also endorsed Sanwoolu.

Sanwoolu is also being backed by all of Tinubu’s loyalists in Lagos and top politicians in the State who swear by Tinubu.