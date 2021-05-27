'At age 60, I'm not scared to speak,' Remi Tinubu refuses to apologise for calling woman a thug

The altercation between the two happened because the other party was trying to get into the Marriott Hotel venue of the hearing in Lagos, but was met with resistance from the lawmaker who's the chairperson of the session.

She barred entry because the hall was full, and crowd control measures at the door was starting to break down, interfering with the process during the first day of hearing on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

The lawmaker's 'thug' comment was considered rude by eyewitnesses, and she has also been widely criticised on social media since a video of the encounter was posted online.

When asked for her reaction after the second day of hearing on Thursday, May 27, Senator Tinubu accused her detractors of politicising the encounter.

She said, "I'm not scared to speak. If we're trying to build a country for you and you're playing politics of calumny, it's a shame; but I'm dedicated to what I do and will continue to be dedicated.

"At age 60, if I'm scared, I shouldn't be representing my constituency."