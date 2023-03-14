ADVERTISEMENT
Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Ima Elijah

Religion plays a significant role in shaping political discourse and decision-making.

Prophecy and politics have long been intertwined, dating back to biblical times. Throughout history, religious leaders have used their spiritual authority to make predictions about political leaders and events.

In the modern era, this practice has continued, with pastors and other religious figures offering prophecies about political elections and the future of their nations. One such example is the just concluded 2023 Nigerian presidential election, where many pastors predicted the victory of Bola Tinubu.

In this listicle, we highlight some of these pastors and their prophecies, exploring the relationship between religion and politics in contemporary Nigerian society.

Rev. David Oyediran
Rev. David Oyediran

The General Superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries in Lagos, Reverend Doctor David Oyediran, referred to Tinubu's presidential ambition during one of his ministrations in the previous year.

According to reports, the cleric stated that God had informed him that Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, would lead Nigeria with constitutional authority, resulting in significant improvements in the country's economy and peace.

Oyediran also reminded his congregation of previous prophecies he had made that had come to pass. He reportedly stated that God had identified Tinubu as one of the few individuals capable of delivering credible leadership and restoring hope to the Nigerian people. Interestingly, Tinubu's campaign slogan was 'Renewed Hope.'

Prophet Odedoyin Olawumi Ezekiel
Prophet Odedoyin Olawumi Ezekiel

According to reports, Prophet Odedoyin Olawumi Ezekiel, the president of Christ for All Souls Ministry, had also prophesied that Tinubu would be elected as the President of Nigeria in 2023.

This prediction was reportedly made by Ezekiel well before the primary elections and was made public during a gathering of his congregation in Oshogbo, Osun State. Despite alleged plots by members of his party to undermine his candidacy, Ezekiel was confident that Tinubu would emerge as the party's presidential candidate and eventual winner of the election.

Prophet Ezekiel, since the declaration of Tinubu as the 2023 presidential election winner, has since been on several radio stations speaking on his manifested prophecy.

Pastor Bisi Olujobi
Pastor Bisi Olujobi
The luminary founder of Wisdom Church of Christ International located in Lagos, Bisi Olujobi, had forecasted the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. This prophecy was conveyed through a statement consisting of 40 predictions, released on January 3, 2023, by the septuagenarian prophet.

In addition to this, Olujobi also disclosed that the incumbent governors of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, would not secure re-election.

The esteemed cleric also prophesied that the G-5 Peoples Democratic Party governors, headed by Nyesom Wike, would encounter chaos.

Religion and politics are deeply intertwined in contemporary Nigerian society, with religious leaders and institutions playing a significant role in shaping political discourse and decision-making.

Nigeria is a religiously diverse country, with Christianity and Islam being the two dominant religions. Religious leaders wield significant influence over their followers, and politicians often seek their support and endorsement during election campaigns.

In turn, religious leaders use their platform to advocate for social and political issues, such as corruption, poverty, and human rights. However, this relationship can also be a source of tension and conflict, with religious differences sometimes leading to violence and political instability.

