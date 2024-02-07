ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

It’s a normal thing  — PDP tells APC to stop complaining about protests sponsors

Bayo Wahab

The PDP said the protests reflected the state of the country’s economy.

Nigerians in Minna protested against the high cost of living on Monday, January 5, 2024, [Channels TV]
Nigerians in Minna protested against the high cost of living on Monday, January 5, 2024, [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Earlier in the week, residents of Kano and Minna in Niger State took to the streets to protest against the high cost of living in the country.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the APC accused the PDP and other opposition parties of sponsoring the protests, arguing that the simultaneous demonstrations in the two cities could not have been a coincidence.

The ruling party alleged that the protests were sponsored to portray President Bola Tinubu’s administration as underperforming and to cause unrest in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refuting the allegation, the PDP said the protests reflected the state of the country’s economy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said it is a normal thing in a democracy for a ruling party to accuse opposition parties of organising protests even though the issue at hand is a reflection of the country’s situation.

ALSO READ: Gurasa sellers protest high price of flour in Kano

Abdullahi said if the PDP is the party in power, there is a tendency it would accuse the APC of sponsoring protests to make make its government unpopular.

He said, “If the PDP were to be in power, there is a tendency it might likely accuse the APC of masterminding these protests. It is a normal thing in democracy. But what is the crux of the matter here? If the issue at hand is a true reflection of the situation in the land, I don’t think it behoove the APC to start complaining about people behind it. What is more critical is that the country is under siege and facing a very terrible situation as we speak. You and I go to the same market and we are all witnesses to the massive degeneration of our economy as well as the tragic fall of our beloved country from the high point of glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Nigerians have been grappling with insecurity, inflation and unemployment since the APC came to power in 2015.

Ibrahim maintained that the APC should not expect the opposition parties to accept the challenges Nigerians are facing as a phase of life, adding that the opposition parties are there to check the decisions and policies of the ruling party.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

Oyo State aims to lead in energy sufficiency, Gov Makinde affirms

Oyo State aims to lead in energy sufficiency, Gov Makinde affirms

Unilorin vice chancellor commits to promoting Blue Economy study, utilisation

Unilorin vice chancellor commits to promoting Blue Economy study, utilisation

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

“Peter Obi playing politics with insecurity – Buhari’s former aide [PN]

Bashir Ahmad questions Peter Obi's motive in recent visit to Al-Kadriyar family

Ms Amina Arong, PDP National Women Leader [The Southern Examiner]

PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

Charles-Airhiavbere-retired-major-general [Premium Times Nigeria]

I'm capable of dismantling PDP, LP into APC for election victory - APC Edo aspirant, Airhiavbere

Nigerians in Minna protested against the high cost of living on Monday, January 5, 2024, [Channels TV]

It’s a normal thing  — PDP tells APC to stop complaining about protests sponsors