Ganduje: IGP lauded for withdrawing police attached to Kano anti-graft commission

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force

The coalition deem the action as crucial and well-timed, expressing concerns about the conduct of officers attached to the anti-corruption agency, which they believe requires investigation.

According to the group, the commission has been misused to target political opponents in Kano State, making the withdrawal of police personnel a significant step towards rectifying the anomalies.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Kolawole Anthony, the coalition's President, criticised the misuse of state apparatus by Governor Abba Yusuf's administration in Kano.

Governor Abba Yusuf recently established an investigative panel to investigate the misuse of public assets, political violence, and funds during Ganduje's administration.
He expressed concerns about the alleged diversion of state resources towards persecuting perceived adversaries rather than fulfilling governance duties.

Anthony urged Governor Yusuf to desist from expending taxpayers money on investigating his predecessor and the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

He emphasised that the state judiciary lacks the authority to prosecute Ganduje, as already determined by a court.

Anthony reiterated the coalition's commendation for the withdrawal of police officers from the Kano anti-corruption commission, stressing the inappropriate involvement of law enforcement in political vendettas.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

