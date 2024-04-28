Ganduje: IGP lauded for withdrawing police attached to Kano anti-graft commission

The coalition deem the action as crucial and well-timed, expressing concerns about the conduct of officers attached to the anti-corruption agency, which they believe requires investigation.

According to the group, the commission has been misused to target political opponents in Kano State, making the withdrawal of police personnel a significant step towards rectifying the anomalies.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Kolawole Anthony, the coalition's President, criticised the misuse of state apparatus by Governor Abba Yusuf's administration in Kano.

Abba Kabir Yusuf and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

He expressed concerns about the alleged diversion of state resources towards persecuting perceived adversaries rather than fulfilling governance duties.

Coalition advises Governor Yusuf to focus on governance

Anthony urged Governor Yusuf to desist from expending taxpayers money on investigating his predecessor and the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

He emphasised that the state judiciary lacks the authority to prosecute Ganduje, as already determined by a court.

