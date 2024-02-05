Citizens in Minna protest high cost of living as they block major roads

The protest, which saw a diverse group of participants, including women and youths, voiced their concerns through protest songs as security agents, notably policemen, observed the unfolding situation.

The demonstrators cited the rising prices of essential food items and what they perceive as inadequate government measures to address the economic challenges as reasons for their actions.

In a collective effort to draw attention to their plight, the protesters intentionally obstructed key roadways, urging the government to take immediate and decisive action.

In response to the citizens' grievances, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, addressed the protesters directly.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by families due to the surging living costs and assured them that the government is actively working towards alleviating the situation.