ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP wins chairmanship seats in all 33 LGs in Oyo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olagunju commended such stakeholders as the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), for allowing a robust relationship with OYSIEC towards achieving free and fair elections.

Jubilant PDP supporters [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Jubilant PDP supporters [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Recommended articles

Chairman of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Isiaka Olagunju, announced the results at a news conference at the commission’s headquarters in Ibadan on Sunday.

Olagunju attributed the success recorded in the exercise to the support given by Governor Seyi Makinde and other stakeholders in the state.

The OYSIEC chairman, who doubles as the Chief Returning Officer, however, acknowledged the fact that there were some aspects of the elections that required improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said such areas would be reflected in the elections report that would be submitted to the state government.

Olagunju commended such stakeholders as the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), for allowing a robust relationship with OYSIEC towards achieving free and fair elections.

“I want to appreciate those who contributed in one way or the other to the success recorded.

“We must also appreciate the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State and other security agencies for standing by the commission before, during and after the elections.

“We are not claiming to be angels or saints. We acknowledge that we have areas of improvement, and we promise that this will reflect in our report to the government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde, while commenting on the elections on Saturday, had said the security report about the elections had been excellent, indicating that it was violence-free.

He noted that his administration had successfully eradicated caretaker administration at the local government level, which had made people not have a say in who should govern them.

The governor also urged people who might notice any untoward activity to report it to relevant authorities for redress.

In his remarks, the re-elected Chairman of Ibadan North-East Local Government, Ibrahim Akintayo, promised the people of his local government area a better performance.

“It is a matter of continuity. We will try to improve on our bottom-up approach through which we will be listening and addressing the plight of our people,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nursing mothers lament high cost of diapers, mulls alternative

Nursing mothers lament high cost of diapers, mulls alternative

PDP wins chairmanship seats in all 33 LGs in Oyo State

PDP wins chairmanship seats in all 33 LGs in Oyo State

Air Force strikes terrorists in Niger and economic saboteurs in Niger Delta

Air Force strikes terrorists in Niger and economic saboteurs in Niger Delta

Thunderstorms will rumble across Nigeria in the next 3 days, NiMet warns

Thunderstorms will rumble across Nigeria in the next 3 days, NiMet warns

Nestle's sugar-coated infant milk not registered, sold in Nigeria – NAFDAC

Nestle's sugar-coated infant milk not registered, sold in Nigeria – NAFDAC

Gov Otu inaugurates 50,000-hectare rice farm in Cross River

Gov Otu inaugurates 50,000-hectare rice farm in Cross River

Enugu community conducts mass burial for 8 victims of communal clashes

Enugu community conducts mass burial for 8 victims of communal clashes

I can easily get Atiku and Wike to work together - PDP chairmanship aspirant, Suswam

I can easily get Atiku and Wike to work together - PDP chairmanship aspirant, Suswam

Prices of foodstuff drop in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe

Prices of foodstuff drop in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US unveils global food security strategy plan for Nigeria [Twitter:@USAID}

US unveils global food security strategy plan for Nigeria

Dangote Diesel [The Nation Newspaper]

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200