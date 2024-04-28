ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen brutally murder Aiyedatiwa’s campaign coordinator in front of his house

Nurudeen Shotayo

The deceased was a returning officer for the APC in the recently concluded governorship primary won by Aiyedatiwa.

Alaba Excel Abbey
Alaba Excel Abbey

Recommended articles

Abbey was reportedly gunned down at his home in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased served as a ward coordinator for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot-Soldiers (LACO-SF) and was the returning officer for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10 in the recently concluded governorship primary won by Aiyedatiwa.

His younger brother, Samuel Abbey, who confirmed the tragic incident to Daily Trust revealed that the APC chieftain was shot at the front of his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, LACO-SF has appealed to security agencies, most especially the police authorities to ensure its members are protected against such brutal attacks by assailants.

The group said this while condemning the gruesome murder of the politician in a statement by its spokesperson, Kayode Fasua.

Fasua noted that Abbey was actively involved in the campaign activities of Aiyedatiwa until his death.

Ondo State Governor, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]
Ondo State Governor, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Twitter:@tvcnewsng] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the Director-General of LACO-FS in Akoko Southwest Local Government, David Ajobiewe, described the incident as a big tragedy.

ALSO READ: Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

“Excel had been a resourceful coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation in Ward 10 of Supare and was never known to be violent and never had any history of a local or domestic dispute.

“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Police Public Relations (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident, said the command had swung into action to unravel the brutal killing

“The state command is aware of the incident (killing) but investigation is ongoing to unravel all that happened,” she told Daily Trust in a telephone chat.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu secures $600m seaport investment from Danish company

Tinubu secures $600m seaport investment from Danish company

‘Warri Boys in Lagos’ launches ₦1bn appeal fund for multipurpose complex

‘Warri Boys in Lagos’ launches ₦1bn appeal fund for multipurpose complex

Tinubu grants approval for design of Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highway - Umahi

Tinubu grants approval for design of Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highway - Umahi

Ganduje: IGP lauded for withdrawing police attached to Kano anti-graft commission

Ganduje: IGP lauded for withdrawing police attached to Kano anti-graft commission

Gunmen brutally murder Aiyedatiwa’s campaign coordinator in front of his house

Gunmen brutally murder Aiyedatiwa’s campaign coordinator in front of his house

Tinubu best thing to happen to northern Nigeria - Arewa group

Tinubu best thing to happen to northern Nigeria - Arewa group

Nursing mothers lament high cost of diapers, mull alternative

Nursing mothers lament high cost of diapers, mull alternative

PDP wins chairmanship seats in all 33 LGs in Oyo State

PDP wins chairmanship seats in all 33 LGs in Oyo State

Air Force strikes terrorists in Niger and economic saboteurs in Niger Delta

Air Force strikes terrorists in Niger and economic saboteurs in Niger Delta

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US unveils global food security strategy plan for Nigeria [Twitter:@USAID}

US unveils global food security strategy plan for Nigeria

Dangote Diesel [The Nation Newspaper]

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200