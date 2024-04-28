Gunmen brutally murder Aiyedatiwa’s campaign coordinator in front of his house

Abbey was reportedly gunned down at his home in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased served as a ward coordinator for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot-Soldiers (LACO-SF) and was the returning officer for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10 in the recently concluded governorship primary won by Aiyedatiwa.

His younger brother, Samuel Abbey, who confirmed the tragic incident to Daily Trust revealed that the APC chieftain was shot at the front of his house.

LACO-SF demands justice for the deceased

Meanwhile, LACO-SF has appealed to security agencies, most especially the police authorities to ensure its members are protected against such brutal attacks by assailants.

The group said this while condemning the gruesome murder of the politician in a statement by its spokesperson, Kayode Fasua.

Fasua noted that Abbey was actively involved in the campaign activities of Aiyedatiwa until his death.

At the same time, the Director-General of LACO-FS in Akoko Southwest Local Government, David Ajobiewe, described the incident as a big tragedy.

“Excel had been a resourceful coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation in Ward 10 of Supare and was never known to be violent and never had any history of a local or domestic dispute.

“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he said.

Police investigates Abbey's murder

The state Police Public Relations (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident, said the command had swung into action to unravel the brutal killing