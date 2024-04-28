‘Warri Boys in Lagos’ launches ₦1bn appeal fund for multipurpose complex

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the multipurpose complex when completed will consist of a drug rehabilitation centre, skills acquisition department and back to school unit and other centres for societal development.

Mathew Ogagavworia, the President of the association, at the launch on Sunday in Ikeja, said the association was established to unite Warri boys in Lagos.

Ogagavworia added that the association was initiated to unite those who carry the spirit of Warri within them for economic growth and development.

“We gathered here for a momentous occasion, the launch of our N1 billion appeal fund-raising for our multipurpose complex in Warri.

“Our journey has been guided by a clear set of objectives since 2006 to rebuild Warri’s image, foster unity and peace and provide a space for Warri men in Lagos to connect and brainstorm ideas for Warri development.

“We also advocate for infrastructure advancements and refocus development efforts in Warri and at the same time revive the spirit of “your brother’s keeper” within Warri.

“We represent Warri’s potential and needs on the national platform and collaborate with government bodies and non-governmental organisations for Warri’s holistic development,” he said.

According to him, the multipurpose complex project will be a multifaceted hub, addressing critical issues such as a drug rehabilitation centre, skills acquisition department a back-to-school unit and others.

Ogagavworia added that the drug rehabilitation centre would offer a path to recovery for those battling addiction while the skills acquisition department would empower individuals with valuable skills for better employment opportunities.

He said that the back-to-school unit would reintegrate out-of-school children back into the normal education system.

“The ambitious project requires much support; we understand the project of this magnitude cannot be completed in a single day, as today marks the launch of phase one of our fundraising efforts for the project,” he added.

Prof. Hope Eghagha, a Professor of English at, the University of Lagos, who was the Guest Speaker, commended the association for the big initiative.

Eghagha said that managing ethnicity in a plural society is a big challenge, especially in our country.

According to him, the spirit of give and take must be the watchword to advance the country.

“A child who was brought up in a dysfunctional home will not mind living in a dysfunctional society, hence creating more problems in the community.

“Nigeria is not negotiable, we must build it on equality, fairness and love.

“The spirit of give and take is enough to build our diversity, and the time to strengthen our federation is now,” he said.

Otunba Rotimi Olugbemiga, the chairman on the occasion, said the project when completed would serve as a skill acquisitions centre, a beacon of opportunity where individuals could harness talents and unleash their full potential.

Olugbemiga said through education and training, the association aimed to equip the indigenes with skills needed in today’s competitive world.

The chairman said the recognition of the substance abuse centre in the project would curb the plague of addiction in society.

“The association does not stop in only skill acquisition but also recognises the affliction of substance abuse that plagues our society, tearing apart families and robbing individuals of their dignity.