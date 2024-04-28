ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu best thing to happen to northern Nigeria - Arewa group

Nurudeen Shotayo

The group cautioned against intentionally spreading false stories and employing obscure organisations to diminish the accomplishments of the President.

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

In a statement issued by its national coordinator, Hon. Muritala Garba, the organisation lauded Tinubu as a significant force for the North’s advancement.

Garba highlighted Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which positively impacts the region’s welfare and prosperity.

The group commended the Infrastructure Fund for contributing to vital sectors like healthcare, education, and security.

Furthermore, Garba praised the administration’s efforts to tackle insecurity and bolster the economy through visible reforms and policies.

“President Tinubu has taken a bold step towards unifying the official and parallel markets’ exchange rates with the Central Bank collapsing the multiple official foreign exchange rates, thus promoting a more resilient and investor-friendly environment.

“We have also witnessed a revamped social investment and other humanitarian interventions. The Executive Orders to reduce the tax burden on several key economic sectors are yielding dividends.”

The group warned against deliberately propagating false narratives and using obscure groups to undermine the President’s achievements.

We urge the President to be wary of the propaganda campaigns being orchestrated against his administration and to stay focused on delivering on his promises to the Nigerian people.

“We urge our leader to work towards ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Nigeria. The administration must anticipate and counteract these moves to safeguard the progress and development of the nation.

“On our part, the President is assured of the support of the North should he present himself in the near future for a second term in office.”

Nurudeen Shotayo

