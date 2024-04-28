ADVERTISEMENT
Air Force strikes terrorists in Niger and economic saboteurs in Niger Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gabkwet said the strikes have substantially weakened the potency of terrorist elements in the Northwest and oil thieves in the Niger Delta regions.

Air Force strikes terrorists in Niger and economic saboteurs in Niger Delta [Twitter:NAF]
The Director Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes hit the enclaves of the notorious terrorist kingpin, Mallam Umar and several other commanders located in Alawa Forest in the Shiroro area of the state.

He said that there was extensive intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance in the targeted area, which revealed clusters of huts amidst dense vegetation, with a significant presence of armed terrorists.

According to him, the targeted terrorists were responsible for the recent attacks on ground troops at Bassa and the detonation of multiple Improvised Explosive Devices along the Pandogari-Alawa road in Shiroro.

“Accordingly, the Air component promptly deployed its air assets to decisively eliminate the terrorists, resulting in effective and maximum damage to the targets.

“A post-strike Battle Damage Assessment later confirmed the neutralisation of several of the terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts, with positive consequences on their ability to attack surface forces as well as innocent civilians within the area,” he said.

Gabkwet said that similar air strikes were executed against economic saboteurs siphoning crude oil from mutilated pipelines, thereby destroying the environment and ecosystem.

He said the surveillance over Ke, Egbema, Akaso Krakama, Krikama and Military Council Valley revealed a retinue of illegal refining sites which were effectively destroyed.

According to him, a Cotonou boat fully loaded with crude oil was also observed at Akaso Krakama about to depart southwards and was destroyed.

“At Krikama, several cooking sites were observed and destroyed as well.

“In all, 18 illegal refining sites and three Cotonou boats were destroyed.”

He assured that NAF would continue to collaborate with other security agencies through extensive situational awareness patrols and targeted interdiction of criminals’ safe-havens.

