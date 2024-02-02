Gurasa sellers protest high price of flour in Kano.

Fatima Auwal Chediyar, the leader of Gurasa Manufacturers Association, said they chose to embark on an indefinite strike until the market becomes favourable.

“The price of the flour which is our major commodity is too high. The price of a bag of flour is now more than ₦40,000. What are we going to do?” Chediyar said.

She explained that the price of the commodity is threatening their capital because the majority of the manufacturers are widows and single mothers.

“Before the people selling the flour to us used to give us on credit and we pay after the sale, but they don’t do that anymore.

“The essence of this peaceful protest is to draw the attention of authorities that we are facing serious trouble. We will soon be out of business if something is not done. Already the business is not that strong and flour is about to pin us down.

“Most people that are less privileged feed on Gurasa because they cannot afford bread so it is not us alone but the masses also who rely on us to feed,” she said.

Chediyar called on leaders at all levels to come to their aid, saying their business is for the poor.