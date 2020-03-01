The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on Coronavirus as absolute leadership failure.

The main opposition party says it is worried that the president has not shown ‘concern by directly addressing a panic-stricken nation’ over the situation.

The first case of coronavirus in Nigeria was recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a 44-year-old Italian came into the country.

Since the index case of the disease in the country, the ministry of health and state governments have swung into action to address and contain the disease.

Mainland Hospital in Yaba where the first index of Coronavirus in Nigeria, an Italian was being quarantined before he was moved to a better facility. (Punch)

But the PDP in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, March 1, 2020, said Buhari has failed as a leader for not addressing the country on Coronavirus.

The statement reads in part, "PDP is worried at President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in standing up to the responsibilities of his office to address heightening national anxieties since the detection of the deadly COVID-19 in our country.

“The party described as absolute leadership failure that Mr. President has not considered it imperative to show concern by directly addressing a panic-stricken nation even in the face of escalated national trepidation and conflicting reports.

“The PDP charges President Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which requires a prompt and full Presidential involvement at the top level.

“The party notes that at a critical time like this, Mr. President ought to be at the forefront in shouldering responsibility. A Presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced government direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge.”