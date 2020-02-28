Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has recorded its first case of the deadly coronavirus disease.

In a statement, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says : "The Honourable Minister of Health (Osagie Ehanire) has announced a confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Lagos State.

"The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February, 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

"The patient is clinically stable and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

"We assure all Nigerians that measures are in place to respond appropriately.

"We are working with the Lagos Ministry of Health to identify contacts and initiate response accordingly. "

The coronavirus has killed nearly 3,000 people and infected over 80,000 globally.

Most of the victims are in mainland China.

The hemorrhagic disease was first diagnosed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, with a population of 11 million residents, and has spread to 12 countries since that time.

Sporting events and summits have been cancelled or rescheduled as the disease ravages the world.

The coronavirus is airborne and symptoms begin to manifest after 14 days. You could transmit the disease before symptoms begin to manifest.

Precautions include regular hand washing, using a hand sanitizer, using a nose mask and avoiding contact or proximity with infected persons.

Lagos has a population of 20 million people and is Nigeria's economic capital.