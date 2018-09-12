Pulse.ng logo
PDP condemns Buhari for receiving N45m nomination form from group

  • Published:
President Buhari accepts N45million nomination form from a group at the presidential villa, on Tuesday, September 10, 2018

(Presidency )

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned President Buhari for receiving N45m nomination form from a group known as the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN).

The group purchased the form for Mr. President on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, to show its belief in his ability to lead Nigeria.

According to the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, “Most Nigerians already know how some officials at the Buhari presidency, made up of corrupt individuals, racketeers and certificate forgers, hurriedly assembled the group and mobilised them with N45 million for the APC presidential nomination form, which was hiked to scare away other contestants.

“How members of the group were settled for the stunt as well the issues and disagreements that arose from the deal are also known to many Nigerians.

“What Mr. President’s handlers are hiding from him is the fact that Nigerians do not believe the falsehood that a set of individuals, facing the challenges of abysmally low purchasing power, put together a wholesome N45m to buy him a form.

“Nigerians are still waiting for him to make public the proof of registration, membership, list of individual contributors and amount contributed by these shadowy individual members.

“We also challenge President Buhari to make public the official correspondences of the 12 million members of the Rice Farmers Association, members of the Fertilizer Producers Association and the members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association who, he claimed, offered to buy nomination form for him.

ALSO READ: Buhari re-assigns donations from supporters to help young politicians

“Moreover, the PDP described as unpresidential, the outbursts credited to President Buhari against those who left the APC noting that such was an unwarranted attack on innocent Nigerians whose only offence is that they chose to abandon his derelict sinking ship, APC.

“Finally, the PDP counsels President Buhari to forget the idea of painting himself as a lover of youths and asking for funds from them, as his “lazy youth” comment and talking down on young persons not to contest against him in the 2019 election, amply convey his disdain for the Nigerian youths.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, September 12, 2108, submitted his nomination form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

