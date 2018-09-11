Pulse.ng logo
Buhari re-assigns donations from supporters to help young politicians

Buhari had earlier received the forms bought for him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) on Tuesday.

Buhari re-assigns donations from supporters to help young politicians play

President Buhari

(AFP/File)

President Buhari has called on his supporters who want to purchase his presidential nomination form for him to re-assign their donations to the Not Too Young To Run wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari made this known on Twitter via the handle, @MBuhari.

The president had earlier received the forms bought for him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

Buhari said “In accepting this nomination form from the NCAN today, I have asked all the other groups who have offered to buy my nomination form to reassign their contributions to the Not Too Young To Run wing of the APC.

“Nigeria is blessed with many talented and visionary youth who have a lot to contribute. Many of them may not be able to afford the nomination fees set by our party. The contributions of willing individuals & groups will go a long way in supporting the next generation of leaders.

“I have therefore requested that any remaining funds raised to buy my presidential nomination form be used to support these young, competent and dynamic future leaders.”

ALSO READ: Buhari vows to jail more people

 

 

Some political observers are of the opinion that buying forms for rich politicians makes no sense.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor

