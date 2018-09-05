Group buys APC's N45m forms for Buhari to contest in 2019

news

A group has purchased the expression of interest form and nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari to contest in the 2019 presidential election as he seeks re-eletion victory.

The president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad) on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

He tweeted, "While President @MBuhari is far in China, a group of good Nigerians bought expression of interest form and nomination form for him. #PMB 2.0."

The expression of interest form costs N5 million while the nomination form costs N40 million.

The president is expected to win the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) with no major challenger in sight.

