PDP BoT chair: Our problem not as bad as APC’s Muslim-Muslim issue

He said: “What is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC, especially their plans in trying to bring religious issues of Muslim-Muslim President and Vice president.”

What PDP Crisis is about: Senator Jibrin, in a statement on Monday, August 01, 2022, said: “I notice with great concern what the PDP primary elections of Atiku Abubakar and the appointment of Chief Okowa as President and Vice President is unnecessary, causing confusion among some PDP members.

“May I point out very strongly that there is no problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party the PDP.

What the APC's issue is: “I want to assure everyone that all plans are on ground to bring all members together as one and united, as what is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC, especially their plans in trying to bring religious issues of Muslim-Muslim President and Vice president.”

What PDP is doing about its crisis: He noted that some groups were coming up trying to solve the issues of Okowa as Vice-President; the latest group include some former governors of the party.

“There are also the current governors, some BoT members and elders including Prof Jerry Gana the chief spokesman of the group, governors Wike, Dankwambo; governors of Enugu and Abia states, former Governor Ibrahim idris of kogi state.

“The aim of the group is to reconcile the aggrieved, especially Wike. Interestingly, the BoT the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party is meeting on Wednesday, August 3, to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with the special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members especially governor Wike.

“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with Wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential aspirants.

“It is my prayers as Chairman of BoT that the PDP will remain strongest and win all elections in 2023,” he said.