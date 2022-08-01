RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP BoT chair: Our problem not as bad as APC’s Muslim-Muslim issue

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He noted that some groups were coming up trying to solve the issues of Okowa as Vice-President

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Former Vice President , Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike. (NewsNGR)
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Former Vice President , Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike. (NewsNGR)
Recommended articles

He said: “What is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC, especially their plans in trying to bring religious issues of Muslim-Muslim President and Vice president.”

What PDP Crisis is about: Senator Jibrin, in a statement on Monday, August 01, 2022, said: “I notice with great concern what the PDP primary elections of Atiku Abubakar and the appointment of Chief Okowa as President and Vice President is unnecessary, causing confusion among some PDP members.

“May I point out very strongly that there is no problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party the PDP.

What the APC's issue is: “I want to assure everyone that all plans are on ground to bring all members together as one and united, as what is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC, especially their plans in trying to bring religious issues of Muslim-Muslim President and Vice president.”

What PDP is doing about its crisis: He noted that some groups were coming up trying to solve the issues of Okowa as Vice-President; the latest group include some former governors of the party.

“There are also the current governors, some BoT members and elders including Prof Jerry Gana the chief spokesman of the group, governors Wike, Dankwambo; governors of Enugu and Abia states, former Governor Ibrahim idris of kogi state.

“The aim of the group is to reconcile the aggrieved, especially Wike. Interestingly, the BoT the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party is meeting on Wednesday, August 3, to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with the special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members especially governor Wike.

“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with Wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential aspirants.

“It is my prayers as Chairman of BoT that the PDP will remain strongest and win all elections in 2023,” he said.

What Wike said: Wike recently said that the PDP has not sent any delegates to speak with him.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP BoT chair: Our problem not as bad as APC’s Muslim-Muslim issue

PDP BoT chair: Our problem not as bad as APC’s Muslim-Muslim issue

PDP Crisis: Wike is my friend – Okowa

PDP Crisis: Wike is my friend – Okowa

ASUU extends strike as 3-months initial extension elapses

ASUU extends strike as 3-months initial extension elapses

We are not recruiting, FIRS cautions against scam

We are not recruiting, FIRS cautions against scam

Yusuf Datti, Obi’s running mate disowns social media accounts

Yusuf Datti, Obi’s running mate disowns social media accounts

Arise TV host, Reuben Abati, clears Nyesom Wike on The Morning Show

Arise TV host, Reuben Abati, clears Nyesom Wike on The Morning Show

Motorcycle ban: 80,000 riders to lose job in Gombe, Jigawa – Unions

Motorcycle ban: 80,000 riders to lose job in Gombe, Jigawa – Unions

269 Army officers sit for Senior Staff Course exams in Kaduna

269 Army officers sit for Senior Staff Course exams in Kaduna

Mix reactions trail proposed ban of “Okada’’ nationwide with majority slamming FG

Mix reactions trail proposed ban of “Okada’’ nationwide with majority slamming FG

Trending

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Tinubu's memory may be fading, we sympathise with him - Atiku fires more shots

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections? [Editor's Opinion]

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections?. [PT]

Let’s hold referendum on APC’s misrule – Atiku Abubakar

Atiku (VanguardNGR)